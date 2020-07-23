Connor Francis Guthmueller Connor Francis Guthmueller, 30, passed away July 18, 2020 in the Seattle, Washington. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 13615 W 92nd St., Lenexa, KS 66215. Burial will be at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery in KCMO. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Deepest condolences on Connor's passing. Wishing you peace at this difficult time.
David Sobeck
Friend
July 23, 2020
Maura and family, My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family as we remember your dear son Connor. May God's peace and love surround you during this time.
Melissa Hayden
Friend
July 23, 2020
Ms. Farrall and family, Our hearts and prayers are with you, and we wish you so much comfort and peace during this difficult time. With deepest sympathies, Jen & Jonathan Boebinger
Jen Boebinger
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Maura and family, with deepest sympathy and love, our thoughts and prayers go to the family in this time of need. Praying that God send you comfort.
Tanya and Kevin Patterson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Maura and family, Chris and my thoughts are with you at this time. I remember Connor as a sweet young man, so friendly and independent. May his spirit bring you peace and comfort.
Jennifer Catlin-Hirt
Coworker
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mollie Fein
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Our love to you all at this time and the days to come. May his independent spirit flow on through all who loved him.
Jenny, Michael, Tomas, Lily, Sebastian, and Lukas Bonilla
Friend
July 22, 2020
Holding you up in prayer during this difficult time of lose. We are with you and share in your grief. I remember Connor as a young boy around school. He was by far a light that left this world far too soon. Draw close to God and find comfort in Him at this difficult time.
Mary Ancinec
Coworker
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of Connor. Our sincere condolences to the entire family. God bless you and your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Warm Regards, Michael and Marvelyn Johnson (Friends of Maura)
Marvelyn Johnson
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
