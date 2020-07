Or Copy this URL to Share

Conrad William Hoffman 93, passed July 26, 2020. Visitation w/funeral: July 30, Richmond United Methodist, visitation at 10 A.M., with a Masonic Service at 10:45 A.M., followed by Tribe of Mic-O-Say service, with funeral to follow at 11 A.M.



