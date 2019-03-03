Conrad N. Trout Conrad Trout, 80, died on February 26, 2019. He was born in DeKalb, IL., and spent most of his life in the Kansas City area, enjoying a long career as a Social Studies teacher. The son of Perry W. and Julia L. Trout, he is survived by his brother Donald, wife of 56 years Lois Jean Walker Trout, sons Alan and Steven, daughter-in-law Maniphone Sengsamouth-Trout, granddaughters Madeline and Natalie, and several nieces and nephews. Conrad attended Central High School and Kansas City Junior College, then completed a BA in History from the University of Missouri (1963) and an MS in Education from Central Missouri State College (1969). He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After working as a Social Studies teacher at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia (1965-67), he moved to the Center District, where he taught 9th-graders for 18 years, first at Center South Junior High, then at Center High School. After retiring from the Center District in 1985, he accepted a position as a magnet-school recruiter in the Kansas City School District and finished his career at Van Horn High School, where he taught Social Studies and ran a computer lab. Later in life, he sold used books online with his wife Lois. Conrad loved reading, especially about the American Civil War, his area of expertise; playing classical music on his grand piano; and hunting for rare books. A family ceremony will be held on a later date. Condolences may be left at www.asensionfuneralgroup.com.

