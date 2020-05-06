Constance L. Swisher-Vecchio
Constance L. Swisher-Vecchio Constance L. Swisher-Vecchio, 79, Leawood, KS passed away April 28th, 2020 at Menorah Medical Center. Connie enjoyed life, caring for and being with her pets. One of her most favorite things was enjoying lunch with her friends and family. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined later. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary Swisher. Constance is survived by her husband, Steve; Sister, Linda White; Nephews: Bryan White, Michael White, Scott (Sallie) Wetschellsky and their daughters, Erin and Megan; Steve's children: Todd, Jeff, Angie Vecchio and granddaughter, Alexa Vecchio. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
