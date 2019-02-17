Constance " Connie" (Migliazzo) Marlo Constance J. (Migliazzo) Marlo passed away February 13, 2019 at her home on the seven-year anniversary of the death of her beloved daughter, Marylin. Rosary will be prayed starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2 E 75th St., Kansas City, MO with visitation to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am with burial following in Calvary Cemetery. A life-long Kansas Citian, Constance was born October 5, 1919 as the only daughter of Salvatore and Mary (Presta) Migliazzo. Connie was one of the oldest living graduates of Redemptorist School. She was married to Paul J. Marlo and they had two daughters Angela Browne and Marylin Marlo. Connie dedicated her life to taking care of her family especially for her mother who lived in her home for more than 30 years, and Marylin, for whom she was the primary caregiver for 13 years. To say Connie was super-humanly strong-willed, both emotionally and physically, cannot be overstated. No one ever left Connie's house hungry. Her meatballs and sauce were peerless and her cannolis legendary. If you wanted to know what was going on with anyone else in the family at any time, all you had to do was give her a call. She was a great listener, a champion of the achievements of others, and caring, thoughtful, and loving soul. Connie especially enjoyed reading the paper and books and playing Scrabble, cards, and other games with her family (including her young great-grandchildren) and friends. Connie never wanted to be late with a card or gift and always kept a stack of cards at the ready for birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul, daughters Angela and Marylin, and three brothers, Carl (Elvira), Anthony (Antoinette), and Vincent Migliazzo. Survivors include her son-in-law Dr. Jon E. Browne (Angela) of Leawood, KS, grandsons Ryan (Britteny) Browne, Spencer (Alexandra (Ali)) Browne of Dallas, TX, and six great-grandchildren who adored "Mama" as much as she did them: Paul Spencer, Alexander Jon, and Jon Joseph (of Spencer and Ali) and Marlo Marylin, Victoria Carol, and Britten Edmund (of Ryan and Britteny). Survivors also include sister-in-law, Bernice Migliazzo, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National MS Society - Mid America Chapter, 7611 State Line Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64114, [email protected] or the Saint Luke's Hospital Foundation.

