Constance McNaughton Constance Louise McNaughton Age 74, of Leawood, KS passed away on July 29th 2019 at Menorah Medical Center surrounded by her children after a short illness. Visitation will be held at 12pm on August 2, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church. Funeral services to follow at 1pm. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with a short graveside service. Connie was born on January 16, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a retired occupational therapist who was active in her church and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis McNaughton III, her parents Leon and Katherine Mathews, and her sister Melinda Greven. She is survived by her children, Catherine Long, Lewis McNaughton IV, Susan Pence, Rebecca Hayes, and twelve grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019