Coradean Czeschin Naylor Coradean Czeschin Naylor, 82, of Marshall, MO, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at The Living Center in Marshall. Private family services will be held with burial in Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Living Center in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and placed on Coradean's obituary at www.campbell-lewis.com and can be viewed after 5:00 p.m Friday, September 11, 2020. Friends may also sign an online guestbook at www.campbell-lewis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
