Corey J. Ewert Corey James Ewert, 32, tragically passed away at home on March 25, 2020. He was born April 2, 1987 in Hays, Kansas, the son of Craig and Mary Ewert. Corey graduated from Lees Summit High School, Class of 2005. Following graduation, he attended school at Missouri State University. Corey worked at KC Mowing & More. He loved his job and working outside. Corey loved sports, primarily soccer, and was an incredibly gifted goalkeeper. His athletic ability was amazing and revered on the field. Corey also loved playing the game of softball. He was extremely quick on the base paths, was not afraid to get dirty, and played with an abundance of energy and emotion. He grew up around the game with his Dad, traveling the country to numerous tournaments. He really loved being at the ballpark and hanging out with the fellas. Corey will be remembered for his big heart, infectious personality, sense of humor, big beautiful smile, and contagious laughter. He made the room light up with his uncanny sense of humor. Corey had this energy that made everyone want to be around him. He was the life of the party. He is survived by loving parents, Craig and Mary Ewert of Lee's Summit, MO; his two sisters and brother-in-law: Brian and Lindsay Bina of McPherson, KS; Kelsey Ewert of Kansas City, MO: two nephews and one niece: Braylon, Avery, and Maddux Bina of McPherson, KS: maternal grandparents, Jim and Aggie Miller of Hays, KS; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Corey joins his paternal grandparents, Don and Twila Knight, Dewane Ewert, and his uncle, Greg Miller in heaven. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and regulations, there will only be a viewing for the immediate family at Royer Funeral Home, 100 Royer Lane in Grain Valley, MO, on Tuesday, March 31st. There will be a funeral service and celebration of life in Lee's Summit at a future date. Corey will be interred alongside his grandparents, Don and Twila Knight, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pfeifer, Kansas at a future date. Memorial donations may be given to https://evanfischerfoundation.org/ This foundation was built to help children and young adults fight and win the battle of against the disease of addiction. If you would like to donate flowers, please wait for the funeral service and celebration to be held in Lee's Summit at a future date. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020