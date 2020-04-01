|
Corey J. Ewert Corey James Ewert, 32, tragically passed away at home on March 25, 2020. He was born April 2, 1987 in Hays, Kansas. He is survived by loving parents, Craig and Mary Ewert of Lee's Summit, MO; his two sisters and brother-in-law: Brian and Lindsay Bina of McPherson, KS; Kelsey Ewert of Kansas City, MO: two nephews and one niece: Braylon, Avery, and Maddux Bina of McPherson, KS: maternal grandparents, Jim and Aggie Miller of Hays, KS; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Corey joins his paternal grandparents, Don and Twila Knight, Dewane Ewert, and his uncle, Greg Miller in heaven. Corey will be interred alongside his grandparents, Don and Twila Knight, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pfeifer, Kansas at a future date. Memorial donations may be given to https://evanfischerfoundation.org. For a full obituary visit www.royerfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 1, 2020