Corinne A. Bush


1923 - 2019
Corinne A. Bush Obituary
Corinne A. Bush Corinne A. Bush, 95 of Overland Park, Ks, (formerly of Butler, Mo.) passed away on July 4th, 2019. She was born in Peoria, II on December 10, 1923 and married Bill L. Bush in Norfolk, Va. On March 16, 1945. They had 5 children from the union. She will be missed by family and many friends, She was preceded in death by Husband Bill, infant daughter Mary Lou, sons Mark, George and David. Survivors include daughter, Nancy L. Hodges of Overland Park, Ks., 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren. The family is especially grateful to St. Joseph Place, Good Shepard Hospice and Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel, for their exceptional care. Inturnment and celebration of life will be held in late August.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
