Cornelius P. (Neal) McCaffrey Cornelius P. (Neal) McCaffrey of Overland Park passed away August 12, 2020 due to COVID at the age of 86. Neal built over 500 homes in the KS area and 6 shopping strips. He was the president of Tomahawk Hills CC at the time and was instrumental in the sale to Johnson County Park & Recreation. He was a board member of Milburn CC and a member of Hallbrook CC. Neal leaves his wife of 67 years, Sally, five sons, and one daughter, all the siblings' spouses, and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests First Tee of Greater Kansas City.



