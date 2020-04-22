|
Cortney Jeanne Collins Cortney Jeanne Collins passed away April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Cortney was born on January 9, 1980 in Lee's Summit to mother Kay Lynn Collins and father Jerry Richard Collins. She graduated Carl Junction High School in 1998. Cortney had two beautiful daughters, Mazlyn Kancy Collins & Quynn Mylar Collins. She loved her girls each and every day and they loved her. She loved her pets. Her warm smile and hearty laugh filled a room with joy. All who knew her will remember her free spirit. Every Thanksgiving & Christmas, Cortney would make the dressing and insist on saying Grace. Holidays will never be the same without her. Though her life was far too brief, she will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Cortney is survived by her mother, Kay Collins, daughters, Mazlyn & Quynn, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Brother, Donald Collins, his wife, Angela, nephew, Huck Jerry Collins, & Maternal Grandmother, Maggie Kornis, of Lone Jack. Gerald Lee Hale of Holden was a life-long & dear friend. Cortney was preceded in death by her father, Jerry, and Paternal Great Grandparents, Richard & Mildred Schramm, of Lee's Summit. Paternal Grandparents Jeanne & Charles Floyd of Joplin. Maternal Grandfathers, Don Bowlin & Fred Kornis, of Lone Jack.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020