Corwin Elliott Corwin Arnote Elliott passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sun., May 19, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center. Corwin was born July 17, 1933, in Modena, MO, to Lynn and Mary Elliott. He graduated from Princeton High School in Princeton, MO. Corwin earned his bachelor's degree in music education from Northwest Missouri State University and his master's degree from Central Missouri State University. Corwin was passionate about music and teaching. His 40-year teaching career as an instrumental music teacher took him to Missouri, Iowa, and Atchison and Kansas City. He influenced thousands of lives sharing his passion and love of music. Corwin was a member of Lenexa Masonic Lodge #315, Abdallah Shrine, and Overland Park Christian Church. Corwin was proceeded in death by his mother and father and brothers Samuel and Morris. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Suzanne; and children, Sherry (Allen) of Irvine, CA, Brenda (John) of Palmer, AK, Nancy (David) of Eugene, OR, Lynn (Teresa) of Lawrence, KS, and Christopher of Leawood, KS. A celebration of Corwin's life will be at 2:00 pm, Thurs., May 23, 2019, at Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W. 75th St., Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Overland Park Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com

