Costanta ToaderSeptember 10, 1930 - October 12, 2020Olathe, Kansas - Constanta "Connie" Toader passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020.She was born on September 10, 1930 in the village of Pasarea, Romania. In the middle of 6 siblings, she experienced the full evolution of pre and post WW2 Europe. She went to college and became a Teacher and married Andrei Toader in October 1951. They had one son, Adrian, in 1956. In search for a better life, they immigrated to Michigan in 1973. She was strong woman of high intelligence and an inquisitive mind that did not shy away from challenges and hard work. She adapted well to her brand-new life and made many friends along the way. After spending 15 retirement years in Florida, they moved to Olathe's Sterling Estates neighborhood to be closer to their son and his family. At the young age of 75, she learned how to drive, as her husband took ill. She lived 8 wonderful and peaceful years independently, until mobility issues made it necessary for her to move to the Evergreen Community, where their wonderful Family embraced and took loving care of her until her final, peaceful moments - Thank You!She is survived by her son Adrian, daughter in law Pat, grandson Daniel, granddaughter Julia and her husband Jimmy, and great grandchildren James, Lila and Henry, in whose hearts she will live forever.A small funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church (11901 Pflumm, Overland Park) at 9:30 am, on Thursday.