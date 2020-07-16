Courtney "Corky" Harold Nason Courtney "Corky" Nason died peacefully July 9 at his Lake Quivira, KS home, at age 85, after a valiant fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, highly respected CEO of Nason Associates, empathetic philanthropist, committed Christian, pilot, Rotarian, avid tennis player and wonderful friend. Corky was born in Kansas City, KS on July 16, 1934 to Dr. Zechariah Miles and Susie Robinson Nason. He graduated from Wyandotte High School (1952) and Kansas University (1956). He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. In 1981 he founded Nason Associates, an aviation insurance brokerage firm, where he was CEO until he retired in 2013. Corky was a retired Commander in the United States Navy, serving from 1956-60 active duty on USS Gurke and in the naval reserves until the 1980s. He married his wife Phyllis (Adams) Nason in 1958 and they remained best friends for life. They attended Hillcrest Covenant Church. Phyllis resides at Westchester Village in Lenexa, KS. Corky is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his two children: Corey Nason Reese (Jeff) and Todd Nason (Lisa); grandchildren J. Courtney, Brock and Marlow Reese (Nashville), Zach and Zoe Nason (Kansas City- Prairie Village), sister-in-law Betty Bolton Nason (Albuquerque) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Nason Meeks (Pete) and brother Dr. Herbert Miles Nason. A memorial service will be held in the fall. A more in-depth tribute is available at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
. Contributions in Courtney's memory can be made to the following organizations; please indicate they are in memory of Courtney H. Nason. -KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Mail Stop 3012, KC, KS 66160, Nason Family Professorship in Family Medicine. Online contributions - www.kuendowment.org/give
. -City Union Mission, https://cityunionmission.org/donation-page/
-Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk, https://www.drjamesdobson.org/