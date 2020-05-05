Courtney W. Perkins ( Dec 25, 1926 - April 30,2020) Courtney Webster Perkins, 93, son of Charles and Clara Schneider Perkins, passed away on April 30, 2020 at his home in Independence, Mo. Courtney was born and lived most of his life in Kansas City, Mo where he practiced law for over 45 years. In 1944 he began his college education at Kansas City Junior College and transferred after two years to the University of Kansas. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Trieste. After his discharge he completed his B.A. in History at KU. He went on, with the help of the GI Bill, to Columbia Law School in New York where he earned his J.D. in 1951. Courtney was an avid reader and a great conversationalist; always informed on current events. He enjoyed a discussion and welcomed opposing viewpoints. He loved to travel. He was a good dancer and a fine horseman. A long time member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Kansas City, Courtney was active in the Aging Bulls men's group. Courtney was the beloved husband of Judith Hull Perkins; father of Matthew Hull (Sherri) and Laura Carten (Bob); grandfather of Darren Hull (Sasha), Garret Hull and Owen Carten; great grandfather of Collin, Kinley and Emma; uncle of Samuel, Janet, Dianne, Donald, Jill and Mark; brother-in-law of Sheryl Henry; uncle to Beth and Julie; and friend to many. Courtney was predeceased by his brother, Samuel Parker Perkins and his nephew, Perry Perkins. Memorial gifts can be made to the University of Kansas Clara Schneider Perkins Endowment Fund, a charity established by his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store