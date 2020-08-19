1/1
Craig Allen Hetler Craig Allen Hetler, 69, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Aug 4, 2020. Services will be Aug 21, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11. For full obituary and condolences visit www.mtmoriah.net. Craig was born July 12, 1951 in St. Joseph, Michigan, the third of four children of Harold and Anita (Zerler) Hetler. He earned a B.S. Fine Arts from Western Michigan University, and a Masters of Fine Arts from University of Missouri-Columbia. Craig was a talented artist, musician, designer and professor. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Harold and his sister Carol. He is survived by his wife Diane, son Grey, mother Anita, sister Donna Lou (Dick) and brother Dale (Galen). Memorial contributions may be made to the JCCC Foundation.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
