Craig Leonard Kingsley Craig Leonard Kingsley passed away on July 28, 2019. He will be remembered for lighting up rooms with celebration, dancing, love, and his ability to make you laugh until you cried. He never met a stranger and was always ready and willing to give you a ride, a meal, or the shirt off of his back. Born on Feb 7, 1968 in Kansas City Mo, he attended O'Hara High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri. He worked, laughed, and loved in Columbia, MO. He was most proud of his children Lucy Ellen Kingsley (21) and Hawkins Leonard Kingsley (19), and we will always be able to see Craig through the many beautiful gifts that he gave them: humor, humility, and extreme kindness. He is also survived by so many others who love him, including his parents Barbara Kingsley and Gino and Mary Kingsley, his sisters Kelly Wallis (Doug), Connie Kingsley, and brothers Chris Kingsley (Sandra), and Kurt Kingsley (Laura), and nephews and nieces Jordan (Chris), Adam (Tricia), Emma, and Finn. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the University Hospitals, particularly Dr. Huslig, for their tender care. There will be a service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st at the Activity Building at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Waugh St. Columbia, MO with a celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingsley Education fund at Central Bank of Boone County. Call 1-573-874-8100 to make donations. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019