Craig Steven Jones Jr. Craig Steven Jones, Jr., 37, KCK, passed Jun 4, 2020. Services 11:00, Sat, Jun 13, 2020, Christ Church of the Jesus Hour, 1119 N. 18th, KCK. Visit: 10:00 to 11:00. Burial: Memorial Park. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons.



