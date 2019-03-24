Kansas City Star Obituaries
Craig T. Smith Craig T. Smith, 59, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Craig T. was an adored coach, son, father, papa, husband, a successful business owner, but above all else, a dearly beloved member of the community. BLESSING: Thursday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas More, 11800 Holmes Rd, 64131. CELEBRATION of Craig's Life: Friday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m., Patrick's Bar and No Grill, 8251 Wornall Rd, 64114. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to The Kansas City Blues Rugby team: www.kcblues.org. Craig was born on October 2, 1959 in Kansas City, where he graduated from Rockhurst High School (Class of 1978). He then went on to attend the University of Central-Missouri on a football scholarship. He graduated from Ottawa University with a Bachelor's in Business Management. SURVIVORS: Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary and his brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Katherine Smith; his father, Edward Sr.; his brother, Edward Jr.; his four children: Whitney, Conner, Mollie and Kyle T.; and his two grandchildren, Lee and Wolfe Thomas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
