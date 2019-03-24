Craig T. Smith Craig T. Smith, 59, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Craig T. was an adored coach, son, father, papa, husband, a successful business owner, but above all else, a dearly beloved member of the community. BLESSING: Thursday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas More, 11800 Holmes Rd, 64131. CELEBRATION of Craig's Life: Friday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m., Patrick's Bar and No Grill, 8251 Wornall Rd, 64114. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to The Kansas City Blues Rugby team: www.kcblues.org. Craig was born on October 2, 1959 in Kansas City, where he graduated from Rockhurst High School (Class of 1978). He then went on to attend the University of Central-Missouri on a football scholarship. He graduated from Ottawa University with a Bachelor's in Business Management. SURVIVORS: Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary and his brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Katherine Smith; his father, Edward Sr.; his brother, Edward Jr.; his four children: Whitney, Conner, Mollie and Kyle T.; and his two grandchildren, Lee and Wolfe Thomas.

