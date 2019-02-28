Home

Cristian Petrea Disney Cristian Petrea Disney, 24, of Romania passed away on May 10, 2018. Cristian was born in Romania on April 21, 1994. His parents were Lucian and Maria Petrea. When both of his parents passed away, Cristian was adopted by Charles Elias Disney and he lived with his adoptive father in Kansas City and Orlando, Florida until he returned to Romania in 2018 where he passed away as the result of symptoms of Cardiomegaly. He was an aerialist circus performer for ten years. He was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his father, Cristian is survived by his uncle who is Daniel H. Disney. His late grandmother was Meredith A. Disney of Los Angeles. Following a Requiem Mass, Cristian was entombed alongside his parents in Romania. The family requests memorials to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2019
