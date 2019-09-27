Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 652-7397
Wake
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
220 W. 13th St.
Wichita, KS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
2653 N. Hillside
Wichita, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Mitchell-Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal L. Mitchell-Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal L. Mitchell-Hopkins Obituary
Crystal L. Mitchell-Hopkins Crystal L. Mitchell-Hopkins, 50, passed away Sept. 19, 2019. Wake 6-8 p.m. Fri. Sept 27th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 220 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28th at Calvary Baptist Church 2653 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS. She is survived by her husband Kimpton; children Desmond Mitchell, Matthew Hopkins, Autumn Mitchell, Brittani Hopkins, Mya Hopkins; mother Louvenia Mitchell; siblings John Mitchell, Orlando Mitchell, Alice Mitchell, Marlo McCrary, Almeta Miller; 7 grandchildren Husband The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers or plants please make donations to Our 8 grandchildrens' scholarship fund. Make check payable to Kimpton Hopkins or deposit at Intrust bank Acct # 59374011. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now