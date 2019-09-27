|
Crystal L. Mitchell-Hopkins Crystal L. Mitchell-Hopkins, 50, passed away Sept. 19, 2019. Wake 6-8 p.m. Fri. Sept 27th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 220 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28th at Calvary Baptist Church 2653 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS. She is survived by her husband Kimpton; children Desmond Mitchell, Matthew Hopkins, Autumn Mitchell, Brittani Hopkins, Mya Hopkins; mother Louvenia Mitchell; siblings John Mitchell, Orlando Mitchell, Alice Mitchell, Marlo McCrary, Almeta Miller; 7 grandchildren Husband The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers or plants please make donations to Our 8 grandchildrens' scholarship fund. Make check payable to Kimpton Hopkins or deposit at Intrust bank Acct # 59374011. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019