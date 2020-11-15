Crystal Stephens

July 28, 1932 - November 5, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Crystal was born to Utley and Vivian Looney in Morrisville MO, but lived most of her life in KCMO. She loved adventure and travel and was a most generous loving person. After retiring from the North KC hospital she worked for Manheim transportation. She spent many hours volunteering as an ambassador at KC airport, and was a member of Eastern Star Alfa chapter for 50 years. She died peacefully with her daughter and son in law, in Eureka Springs AR. She leaves behind Denise and Leo Dunham, Edward Eugene Stephens and his son. Donations for the Humane Society of the United States.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store