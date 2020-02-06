Home

Curtis Alan Mullins

Curtis Alan Mullins Curtis Alan Mullins, 61 of Buckner, MO., passed away Jan. 16, 2020 in Lexington, MO. He was preceded in death by his mother Gwendolyn Salyers, and father Charles Mullins, along with other extended family and close friends. He is survived by his step mom Gennie Erisman of Blue Springs, MO., son Retired SFC Curtis Gwinn (Sherri) of Rich Hill, MO., brother Chas Mullins of Kansas City, MO., sisters: Angie Crawford of Blue Springs, MO., and Jennifer Brown (David) of Buckner, MO., 4 grand children, along with a large extended family. There will be a Memorial Service at the Buckner Senior Center in Buckner, on Feb. 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Friends are invited to join family to remember Curtis life.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020
