Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Eugene Bond Curtis Bond, 57, of Nortonville, KS passed away Sept. 13th, 2020. He was born Dec. 13th, 1962 in Topeka, KS to John & Sue Bond. A graveside service will be held on Thurs, Sept 17 at Maple Hill Cemetery at 11 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store