Curtis Kempf
March 18, 1956 - September 22, 2020
Kansas City , Kansas - Died 09/22/2020 survived by spouse Paula, children April, Devin, Anthony(spouse Jeanette) grand children Brandi (spouse Michael Harsh) Stephanie (spouse Tim King)Elias Rameriz, Melanie Shockey, 8 great grandchildren. Brother David Kempf(spouse Judy) niece Penny Kolacney,Jack Kempf,nephew Sam,nieces Angie,Briana. Brother Rob Merritt(spouse Stephanie)nieces Karissa, Bailey, nephew Zack. Sister Louann Wilson (spouse Kirby) nephews Garrett, Colton niece Jessica. Known for his humor and how he loved sports and his family
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2020.