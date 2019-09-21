|
|
Curtis Lee Clowers 1980 2019 Curtis Clowers, 38, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. Curtis was born December 10, 1980 in Dodge City, KS. He attended Olathe South High School and Pittsburg State University. A self taught mechanic, he could build and rebuild anything with an engine. Curtis was the definition of a true "Country Gentleman," whose genuine crooked smile and easy going manner made every day brighter for those he encountered. Never sweating the small (or the large) stuff, he made everyone feel welcome in his home and life. Curtis loved to take family and friends out on his boat to cruise around Truman Lake. He was always ready to "get a line wet" with anyone who was willing. Curtis's love for hunting, fishing and all things water related were only surpassed by his love and devotion for his wife, Laura Rose, as well as his children, Lane, Evelyn and Jolene. Ever patient and kind, Curtis made all his family and friends better people through his care and example. Curtis was a territory manager for Schier Products and loved his job. His co-workers, sales reps and customers took an active role in helping to fundraise and get behind his fight against cancer. They will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Wayne Clowers. His surviving family members include his mother, Marjorie Brown, wife, Laura Rose Clowers, their children; Lane, Evelyn and Jolene, his brother, Kenny Clowers (wife Regina), mother & father in laws, Jan Aylward Burrus & Jay Burrus, Daniel Ismert. His brother and sister in laws; Steven & Sara Ismert, Diane & A.J. Delaney, Charlie & Jennifer Ismert, Mikey & Carrie Ismert, Elaine & Aaron Clemons, Kathleen & Kevin Allen, Jackson Ismert and Brett Ismert. Thirteen nieces and nephews and a plethora of aunts & uncles! Friends and family may pay their respects to Curtis on September 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Rd. KCMO. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. We will miss our gentle giant! He was a magnetic, selfless, unique husband, father, son, brother and friend. We know that Curtis will continue to "Kick it" in heaven as he did on earth. Godspeed Curtis Lee. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 21, 2019