Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
For more information about
Curtis Clowers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
8510 Wornall Rd.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
8510 Wornall Rd.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Clowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Lee Clowers


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Lee Clowers Obituary
Curtis Lee Clowers 1980 2019 Curtis Clowers, 38, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. Curtis was born December 10, 1980 in Dodge City, KS. He attended Olathe South High School and Pittsburg State University. A self taught mechanic, he could build and rebuild anything with an engine. Curtis was the definition of a true "Country Gentleman," whose genuine crooked smile and easy going manner made every day brighter for those he encountered. Never sweating the small (or the large) stuff, he made everyone feel welcome in his home and life. Curtis loved to take family and friends out on his boat to cruise around Truman Lake. He was always ready to "get a line wet" with anyone who was willing. Curtis's love for hunting, fishing and all things water related were only surpassed by his love and devotion for his wife, Laura Rose, as well as his children, Lane, Evelyn and Jolene. Ever patient and kind, Curtis made all his family and friends better people through his care and example. Curtis was a territory manager for Schier Products and loved his job. His co-workers, sales reps and customers took an active role in helping to fundraise and get behind his fight against cancer. They will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Wayne Clowers. His surviving family members include his mother, Marjorie Brown, wife, Laura Rose Clowers, their children; Lane, Evelyn and Jolene, his brother, Kenny Clowers (wife Regina), mother & father in laws, Jan Aylward Burrus & Jay Burrus, Daniel Ismert. His brother and sister in laws; Steven & Sara Ismert, Diane & A.J. Delaney, Charlie & Jennifer Ismert, Mikey & Carrie Ismert, Elaine & Aaron Clemons, Kathleen & Kevin Allen, Jackson Ismert and Brett Ismert. Thirteen nieces and nephews and a plethora of aunts & uncles! Friends and family may pay their respects to Curtis on September 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Rd. KCMO. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. We will miss our gentle giant! He was a magnetic, selfless, unique husband, father, son, brother and friend. We know that Curtis will continue to "Kick it" in heaven as he did on earth. Godspeed Curtis Lee. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now