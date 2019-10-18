Kansas City Star Obituaries
Curtiss James Pritchett

Curtiss James Pritchett Obituary
Curtiss James Pritchett Curtiss James Pritchett, 61, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in his home. An Open House/Celebration of Life will be at his brother, Eric Pritchett's home in Olathe, KS on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Contributions may be made in his honor to Wayside Waifs. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements directed by Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019
