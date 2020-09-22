Cynthia Ann Lowderman Cynthia Ann Lowderman, 81, of Independence, passed away on September 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to Finley Oscar and Helen Blanche Spangler on December 12, 1938, in Jackson County, Missouri and graduated from Van Horn High School in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Ernest Lowderman, on June 27, 1958. Cynthia adorned each endeavor with an infectious smile and inspirational optimism. She filled her home with love and understanding and encouragement. She was a cherished friend with a joyful heart. She believed the way to live was to Always Be Kind, Have a Good Attitude, and Never Give Up. She personified those principles her entire life, no matter the obstacle. She fought the brutality of Parkinson's Disease with strength and boundless grace for 27 years. Cynthia was a life-long Christian who loved sharing her testimony and her love of Jesus and His love for everyone. She was an ordained Elder in the Community of Christ Church. She volunteered with children her entire life and invested years organizing and leading young girls' groups at church. Her annual "Birthday Party for Baby Jesus" will always be remembered by her grandchildren and the many other children who were always welcome to attend. To the delight of her grand and great-grand children she was a captivating story-teller who could mesmerize any audience, particularly when recounting the many miracles of her life, some of which were also published in the "Saints Herald." Cynthia was a mother to any soul who crossed her path, both human and feline. She had an endless capacity for love and a never-ending ability to look for the best in people. Her home was filled with joy, music, and the best pancakes, crescent rolls and snow-on-the-mountaintop cookies you have ever tasted. She loved being with family and friends, flower gardening, bird watching, embroidery, camping, canoeing, and witnessing God's glory in nature. She loved to share her many gifts with any who wanted to learn. If you were so inclined, she would happily teach you how to play the piano, cook, bake, embroider, knit hats, or even weave a basket. She devoted her life to her family, her friends, and her faith. Because of her strong faith she rests in the knowledge found in Romans 8:38-39: "Neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Cynthia is survived by four adoring and devoted children: Kevin (Lori); Cheryl Hancock; Bryan; and Linda Siffring (Robert). She also leaves seven cherished grandchildren: Glenn, Michael, Christopher, Ryann, Kailey, Helen, and Elise, as well as five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years and her brothers Gene and Danny Harder and Earl Spangler. Cynthia loved to watch birds and always kept her feeders full. Through the last days of her life, dozens of birds continued to visit the house, rain or shine. On the day she left, the birds disappeared and most have not returned. After several days of rain and overcast skies, the sun came out when she rose to heaven. Cynthia's pure radiance will be dearly missed. Her legacy of love will live on through all who were blessed to have known her and shared the benefit of her example of strength, grace and goodness. A private burial will be held. The family hopes to have a celebration of Cynthia's life soon but due to the current pandemic believes it is best to wait till gathering is more safe. Memorials are suggested to Community of Christ Church - Walnut Park, P.O. Box 3175, Independence, MO 64055 or Parkinson's Foundation Heartland Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.



