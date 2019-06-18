Cynthia (Cindi) Brannan Cynthia (Cindi) Brannan, born January 5th, 1956 passed away Wednesday June 12 at 8:25. She was surrounded by her family in love as she took her last breath. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Stacy Brannan, Her 6 children, Jason and wife Phyllis, Nikki and husband Shannon, Jeremy, Jon Michael, Andrew, Kelsey and husband David, Brother William Kenkel and sister Linda Judd. She had 6 grandchildren whom she adored, and they her. She is remember as being kind, compassionate and as loyal as one could be. Cindy loved to travel, and made many memories over the years doing so. Her most recent trip was a cruise to Cozumel, Belize and Honduras where she was able to swim with the dolphins. A life long dream of hers. She sailed out of Galveston and returned to the same port. Cindi was a life long loyal Chiefs fan, she would tell the the rookie offensive lineman that he had to sign her CHIEFS football on his initial visit before they could pick up the kolaches for their weekly meeting for each home game. Most of all of all she loved her family, she was proud of them all, and would have done anything for them. A memorial service is being held Saturday June 22nd at 2 pm at Quivera Campus First Colonial Presbyterian Church 12501 West 137th St, Overland Park, KS .

Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019