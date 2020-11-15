Cynthia Campbell
Kansas City, Missouri - Cynthia (Clark) Campbell, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on November 7, 2020. Cynthia was born in Chicago, IL to Kendall and Vivian A. (Cook) Clark. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, MO a brother, Craig Clark and wife Grace, as well as her nephew and niece, Cameron and Claire Marie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church. Services on Thursday will be private for family and close friends only. The family suggests donations be made to The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, The Friends of Chamber Music – Kansas City, or United Nations Association of Greater Kansas City. For the full obituary and a link for the live stream of the service please visit MuehlebachChapel.com
.