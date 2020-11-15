1/1
Cynthia Campbell
1949 - 2020
Cynthia Campbell
November 7, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Cynthia (Clark) Campbell, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on November 7, 2020. Cynthia was born in Chicago, IL to Kendall and Vivian A. (Cook) Clark. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, MO a brother, Craig Clark and wife Grace, as well as her nephew and niece, Cameron and Claire Marie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church. Services on Thursday will be private for family and close friends only. The family suggests donations be made to The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, The Friends of Chamber Music – Kansas City, or United Nations Association of Greater Kansas City. For the full obituary and a link for the live stream of the service please visit MuehlebachChapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
November 14, 2020
Our family is grateful that we were able to know Cynthia through Redemptorist Parish. She was always interested in what our children were doing. Always kind. Bruce, we are sorry for your loss.

Ann and Frank Uryasz
Friend
