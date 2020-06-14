Cynthia Louise Carroll Cynthia Louise Carroll passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Kansas City, Kansas. Predeceased by Thomas and Barbara Carroll. Survived by her loving sister Lisa Carroll Campbell (Ron Campbell) and her loving brothers, Thomas Carroll and Timothy Carroll. Lovingly remembered by nephews Luke Campbell, Josh Carroll, and Jake Carroll. Along with Great Niece and Nephew Xavier and Jade Carroll. Cynthia was very proud of her work in Washington D.C. as an accomplished speech writer for Senator John Danforth, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Reverend Jesse Jackson. Also, while in Washington D.C., Cynthia was deeply involved in the community and played an instrumental role with the Police Department assisting with families in extreme crisis. Cynthia was all about adventure as she traveled the world as a teacher and messenger while creating lifelong friendships. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones, but her legacy will live on.



