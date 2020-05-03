Cynthia Marie Myzer Lynders Cynthia Marie Myzer Lynders, 60, of Leawood, KS passed away April 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by: parents, Marguerite (Robert) and Sherman Sanford Myzer; brother, Joseph Alan Myzer. Survived by: husband, Matthew J. Lynders; siblings, Teresa (Thomas) Baldwin, Mark (Therese) Myzer and John Myzer; and a host of nieces and nephews. Please see full obit at: https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/cynthia-m-lynders/
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.