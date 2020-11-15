Cynthia Tompkins
January 4, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Cynthia A. Tompkins, 75, of Kansas City, MO. passed away on November 11, 2020. Cynthia was born in Great Bend, KS to Everett D. and Hester I. (Miller) Thurston. She attended school in Great Bend, KS and graduated with her Bachelor's and Master's degree from UMKC. Cynthia spent 25 years teaching secondary education. Then, she began a second career and became an Event Planner and a Vice-President of UMB Bank for another 24 years. Cynthia will be remembered for her intelligence, sense of humor, her thoughtfulness, and selflessness. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Larry Tompkins of Kansas City, MO; step-sons, Blake Tompkins of Shawnee, KS, Brock Tompkins and wife Cia, and Brett Tompkins all of Birmingham, AL; uncle Ralph Spomer; Cousin Brian Spomer, and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Presentation in Lee's Summit. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Drive Kansas City, MO 64156. Friends are invited to attend the committal service at the cemetery. Services are under the direction of Muehlebach Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities or the American Cancer Society
