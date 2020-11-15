1/
Cynthia Tompkins
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Tompkins
January 4, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Cynthia A. Tompkins, 75, of Kansas City, MO. passed away on November 11, 2020. Cynthia was born in Great Bend, KS to Everett D. and Hester I. (Miller) Thurston. She attended school in Great Bend, KS and graduated with her Bachelor's and Master's degree from UMKC. Cynthia spent 25 years teaching secondary education. Then, she began a second career and became an Event Planner and a Vice-President of UMB Bank for another 24 years. Cynthia will be remembered for her intelligence, sense of humor, her thoughtfulness, and selflessness. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Larry Tompkins of Kansas City, MO; step-sons, Blake Tompkins of Shawnee, KS, Brock Tompkins and wife Cia, and Brett Tompkins all of Birmingham, AL; uncle Ralph Spomer; Cousin Brian Spomer, and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Presentation in Lee's Summit. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Drive Kansas City, MO 64156. Friends are invited to attend the committal service at the cemetery. Services are under the direction of Muehlebach Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities or the American Cancer Society. To view online obituary and send family condolences, please visit MuehlebachChapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of Presentation
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved