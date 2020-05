Or Copy this URL to Share

D'Andre E. Edwards 44, passed away May 16, 2020. Visitation: May 30, 2-5 pm, Watkins Heritage Chapel at 4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd KCMO. Private Disposition. Arr: Lawrence A Jones & Sons



