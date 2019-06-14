Kansas City Star Obituaries
D. Mike Kaminski Jr. D. Mike Kaminski, Jr., 47, Kansas City, KS passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 15, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS with the visitation to follow till 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Bonner Animal Rescue, Bonner Springs, KS. Mike was born November 21, 1971, in Kansas City, KS and had lived most of his life in the Kansas City area. He was a 1990 graduate of Bishop Ward High School. Mike was a lover of all sporting events, an avid golfer and was the Junior Champion of the Wyandotte County Open in 1990. Mike is survived by his parents, Dennis and Fran Kaminski, sister and her husband, Julie and Ed Mayfield, his nephews and nieces, Blake, Mackenzie, Connor and Maddie, his girlfriend, Jennifer Lyman and his best four legged friend, Barney. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 14, 2019
