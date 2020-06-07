Dalana A. Christopher Dalana A. Christopher, 54, of Independence, MO passed away June 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11th with a Memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial in New Salem Cemetery. Dalana was born May 5, 1966. She worked in the health care field as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed swimming in her pool with her mom, making jewelry, and spending time with her family and friends. Dalana was currently working for GEHA in Independence and loved her job. Dalana was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Sandra & Edward Graham. She is survived by her husband Stephen of the home. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



