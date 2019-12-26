Home

Dale Alfred Griessel

Dale Alfred Griessel Obituary
Dale Alfred Griessel Dale Alfred Griessel, 85, of Columbia, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center. He is survived by his wife Shirley Griessel; son: Eric D. Griessel (Cindy); daughter: Alice Perryman (Michael); brother: Dan Griessel (Jenny); grandchildren: Travis, Reagan, Truman and Maggie; five stepchildren and ten step grandchildren. Visitation 10 am to 12 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 12 pm. Interment and Military honors will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hatton. In memory of Dale wear your Mizzou Black and Gold! Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 26, 2019
