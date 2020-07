Or Copy this URL to Share

Dale Allen Totten 68, died July 22, 2020. Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m., July 30. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, all at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.



