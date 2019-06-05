Dale E. Fund Dale Eugene "Junior" Fund, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, died on Monday, June 3, at John Knox Village Care Center. He was born on November 16, 1932, the son of Samuel Dale and Dorothy Mae (Ruse) Fund, in Nemaha County, Kansas, the eldest of four children. Dale attended Goff Rural High School, from which he graduated in 1951. In 1954, he married Marilyn Joyce Jerome of Corning, KS. They were married 60 years prior to her death in 2014. Dale was a radioman third class in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bryce Canyon during the Korean War. He worked 30 years at Bendix, and retired from Allied Signal in 1988. Known to his grandchildren as "Papa," Dale filled his time fishing and taking care of his beloved waterfront cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks, a frequent vacation spot for family and friends. He is survived by daughter, Deborah Lynne (C.W.) Moreland of Independence, MO; son, Daniel Louis (Debra) Fund of Topeka, KS; and daughter-in-law, Margo Fund of Lenexa, KS; seven grandchildren: Mark (Alison Gurin) Moreland of Seattle, WA; Jennifer (Ryan) Reed of Houston, TX; Jonathan Moreland of Minneapolis, MN; Kent Fund of Tustin,CA; Jacob Fund of Tokyo, Japan; Jaron Fund of Lenexa, KS; and Megan Fund of Kansas City, MO; step-granddaughters: Ashleigh (Stephen) Swartzman of Topeka, KS and Shannon (Lukas) Mace of Topeka, KS; eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers: Donald (Nila) Fund of Topeka, KS; Gerald (Glenna) Fund of Polo, MO; and Richard (Rhoda) Fund of Brown's Valley, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and son, Douglas Eugene Fund. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 2:00 pm, with the visitation beginning at 1:30 pm, all at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO. Interment with military honors to follow in Longview Cemetery.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary