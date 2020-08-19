Dale Henry Kirby Dale Kirby, 59, met Jesus on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. We celebrated his life on Monday August 10th, 2020 in a private gathering with family and close friends. Dale Henry Kirby was born on November 13, 1960 to William and Betty Kirby in Kansas City, Kansas. He attended Washington High School where he played basketball, baseball and tennis. He was also an active member of the ecology club and went on multiple backpacking trips which he really enjoyed. Dale attended Kansas State University where he majored in Finance and Accounting with a minor in Economics. He was involved with Ichthus ministries where he met the love of his life, Amie, and wife of 34 years. He also went on to complete his MBA from Rockhurst University in Kansas City. Dale started his career at Hallmark working in many different financial capacities for many years. The second half of his career was spent as CFO for AB May. Dale was a devoted husband and father who was very involved in the local church and on the Kansas City Christian School Board. He was very active in coaching his 3 sons in their various sports teams through the years. Dale was a faithful friend to many, a fun-loving manager and always had a sly sense of humor. He loved his family deeply and cared for them with tender lovingkindness. He believed in them and supported them in everything they did. Dales favorite bible verses are from Numbers 6:24-26 which are words of blessing and he would faithfully pray this blessing over his 3 sons and wife daily. Dale will be missed greatly by his wife Amie Kirby and his 3 sons-Andrew, Christian and Ian, his 2 daughter-in-law's -Shannon and Jane and his 2 grandson's- Wesley and Lenny. He will also be missed by his mother Betty Kirby and is older brother Allen, his wife Laura and their 3 children. In loving memory of Dale and in Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zoe's House Adoption Agency by going to their website at www.zoeshouseadoptions.com
. Arrangements were handled by Signature Funeral 816-214-5174.