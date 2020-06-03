Dale Israel Dale was born in DeSoto, Kansas on May 12, 1941; he lost his battle with cancer on May 25, 2020. He is survived by his son, Robert Samuel Israel, of Olathe, Kansas and a number of nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Samuel and Mildred (Carr) Israel, his sister, Helen (Israel) Morgan and his brothers Samuel, Robert, and Donald Israel. He entered the sheet metal trade in 1963 and was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local # 2 for over 50 years; he maintained his membership in the Local #2 until he passed away. He followed in his grandfather's footsteps, who was the Business Manager for Hoisting Engineers Local #101, and became an officer of Local #2. He started in the position of Business Agent in 1976 and worked in that position continuously until 1991 when he because Business Manager. Dale was re-elected as a Business Agent in 1994 and served until 1997. He thanks the sheet metal workers who supported him during his years in office. In addition, he was a Trustee on the Sheet Metal Workers Apprenticeship Committee and the Sheet Metal Workers Health and Welfare Fund. He enjoyed working with the apprentices and helped to ensure their education was complete and productive. Service came naturally to Dale. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 16. He enjoyed working with his son on scouting projects during Rob's time in the Scouts. As a member of both the Shriners for 25 years and the Masons for 25 years he upheld the principles of those organizations by helping others whenever he could. Dale's hobby's included remodeling his home, hunting and horse racing. At 70 years old he roofed his house and built a shed in back of his house when he was 75. When he helped his friends on remodeling projects, no matter how difficult the project was, when the home owner asked if he would help he would reply "we can do that; it's no big deal". His smile and quick wit will be missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for his family and friends later in the Summer when we can gather to remember Dale. The family will reach out to those who will close to him. In addition, an announcement will be placed in the Labor Beacon.