Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Dale Lee Wilson


1938 - 2020
Dale Lee Wilson Obituary
Dale Lee Wilson Dale Lee Wilson, 81, was born in Dalhart, Texas on August 3, 1938 to Lee and Wilhemina Wilson. God chose to call Dale home and grant him his wings on January 11, 2020. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his mother and father, son Eric and brothers. Dale loved his many fishing trips to Canada with his friends, and the lunches on the shore, eating the fresh catch. He loved his family and spent many weekends with his grandchildren watching their sporting events, taking them to lunches and summer vacations to the Beach. Dale never met a stranger and was a friend to many. His gentle smile and full of life spirit brought so much joy to his family and friends His Celebration of Life will be Friday, January 17, 2020, 3:00pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020
