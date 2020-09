Or Copy this URL to Share

Dale Lynn Whitten 84, passed away Sept. 4, 2020. Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Sept. 12, First Baptist Church, Gilman City, MO. Burial: Masonic Cem., Gilman City, MO. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Sat. at the church with social distancing and masks.



