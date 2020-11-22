Dale M. Young
December 17, 1954 - November 16, 2020
Broomfield, Colorado - Dale M. Young passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Legends of Broomfield facility in Broomfield, Colorado.
He was born on December 17, 1954 in Lindsburg, Kansas. Dale lived most of his youth in Salina, Kansas, attending grade school and high school there. As a young child he loved to ride his bicycle, play American Legion baseball, and spend time with his dog Tiger and his friends.
Dale attended Fort Hays Kansas State University majoring in Accounting. He loved his fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi and served as Treasurer for 2 years. He graduated in May of 1976.
On November 27, 1976 Dale married Allyson Graff in Hays, Kansas. After honeymooning in Colorado, they lived in Hays, Kansas, Chanute, Kansas and Overland Park, Kansas before settling in Olathe, Kansas where they lived from 1982 until 2014.
Dale's greatest love was being a father to his children, Michelle and Brittany. However, when grandsons Lincoln and Maverick were born, being a grandfather was equally important.
Dale received his MBA from Avila University in 1983 and passed the CPA exam in 1990.
During his 34 years as an accountant Dale held positions with Kustom Electronics, Cross
Manufacturing, Topsy, Inc, ICP, Hunt Midwest Enterprises and finally in 1990 he accepted his dream position as Director of Finance for the Kansas City Chiefs. He believed it was an honor and a privilege to work for Lamar and Clark Hunt. Due to illness Dale retired after 23 years in August 2010.
Dale loved doing anything with his family. He loved being with his daughters, attending many dance recitals, concerts, and school activities. He loved hanging out with his brothers-in-law on a Sunday afternoon having a beer and watching football or baseball or even golf! He loved helping with his daughter's softball team. Spending many hours at the Olathe Girls Softball fields never minding how hot or humid it was. Dale even took dance lessons so he could share that special dance with his daughter on her wedding day. He was so proud of both of his daughter's accomplishments.
As a member of the Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus, Dale loved working the Brat House during Old Settlers days. He was always ready to help when they called.
Dale moved to Thornton, Colorado in 2014 to be close to his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Cody, but especially to be close to his young grandsons. Dale proudly flew his Kansas City Chiefs flag among his neighbors many orange flags. Dale moved into Legends of Broomfield memory care in February 2020.
Dale will be remembered as a quiet, kind man who loved his family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Allyson; daughters, Michelle (Cody) Witham of Commerce City, Colorado and Brittany Young MD, Phd, of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandsons, Lincoln and Maverick Witham; and sister, Nola Bixler of Springfield, Missouri. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Merle and Gladys Young; and sisters, Ilene Montz and Joyce Ralston.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, 2020, 2:00pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn, Colorado. A Celebration of Life and burial service will be held at a future date when Covid restrictions lessen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eight Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, www.HDSA.org
or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233, www.IHMCO.org
.
.