Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Miller Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Miller Jr. Obituary
Dale Miller Jr. Dale Miller Jr. passed away quietly on May 21, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty, their 6 children, and many grandchildren. Dale was a professor, minister, and political activist. He lived a life of generous service and love. No flowers, please. Gifts in Dale's name may be sent to St. Andrew's Christian Church, Raymore Christian Church, or Foxwood Springs, Raymore, Fellowship of John. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now