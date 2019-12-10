|
Dale Ronald Asperheim Dale Ronald Asperheim, 85, of Shawnee, Kansas and preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Asperheim, passed away on Saturday December 7th, 2019. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota on April 19, 1934 to Theodore and Evelyn (Cody) Asperheim. Dale was a graduate and active alumnus of Denfeld High School in Duluth. He met the love of his life at Denfeld and married Joan Elizabeth Mitchell on August 11, 1956. They moved to Shawnee in 1962 and raised their three children. Dale enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea from July 1953 to July 1956. After returning from Korea he earned a B.A. in Business from University of Minnesota-Duluth. He retired in 1993 after 31 years as a salesman with the 3M Company's Transportation and Commercial Graphics Division. His work ethic and dedication to his family enabled him to put his 3 children through college at the University of Kansas. Dale enjoyed following the activities and accomplishments of his five grandchildren. He was a prolific story teller one of the best! Dale loved music and enjoyed singing. He enjoyed fishing, coaching little league baseball, was an active Boy Scout leader, and an avid reader. Dales retirement presented an opportunity to exercise an increased love for the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member and deacon of Graceway church and enjoyed being a part of many ministries, mission trips around the globe, and adult Sunday school. Dale is survived by his son Scott Asperheim and his wife Ann of Leawood, KS; daughter Christine Cristiano and her husband Peter of Lansing, KS; son Richard Asperheim and wife Paula of Newcastle, OK; along with grandchildren Michelle (Austin) Gillard of Clay Center, KS; Elizabeth (Jimmy) Allen of Kansas City, MO; Katie (Mike) McSweeney of Topeka, KS; Jessica Asperheim of Lewisville, TX; Cale Asperheim of Norman, OK; and great grandchildren Gavin & Ella Gillard and Hannah McSweeney; brother Gerald (Nancy) Asperheim of Duluth, MN; brother Bradley May of Charleston, SC; sister Janet O'Donnell of Shoreview, MN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday December 11th at the Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Services will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday December 12th at Graceway, 5460 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown, MO. (Additional visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. prior to service.) Memorial service and burial will be held on Saturday December 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Duluth, MN at Sunrise Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN. Memorial gifts may be made to the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 10, 2019