Dalene D. Mears Dalene D. Mears, 86, passed away on June 11, 2020 at her home in Merriam, KS after a long courageous 3 year battle with cancer. During her battle she was surrounded by the love and support of her 5 children until the very end. Darlene was born February 6th, 1934 in Kansas City, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents Martin O. Jackson, and Clara T. Luft. She was an only child. By the age of 10 she had lost both of her parents and was raised by loving family members. Some of her early memories were spending summers with relatives in Sterling, Colorado. She cherished these memories her entire life. Darlene graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1952. After high school she went to work for TWA before starting her family. She married Ronald D. Mears in 1955. She was very active in her 5 children's lives. She was President of PTA, Blue Bird Leader, Boy Scout Leader, and 4-H Leader. She took great pleasure in her expertise and being a perfectionist as she shared her skills and knowledge. Even with 5 children she attended all sports and school activities. After she raised her family, one of her passions was volunteering. She worked and then spent many hours at Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, KS, and Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, helping support those in need. She was recognized with awards for her many hours of volunteering at Advent Health. She is survived by her 5 children; Ronnie, Mark, Cindy (Chuck) Ford, Stacy Ford, Tracy (Greg) Talkin. 12 grandchildren; Jodee, Stuart, Cassidy, Erin, William, Madison, Andrew, Abby, Jacob, Joshua, Brandon and Haley, and 12 great grandchildren. All family members are living in the greater Kansas City area. Darlene had a special place in her heart to look for the good in life and people. She was a Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, friend, and mentor to many. Very early on when grandchildren were born she was given the name of Grandma "Darla". This stuck with her until the end. Her passion for detail she would express in her stories will be remembered always. She had a great wealth of knowledge for life events, she loved to read, and be part of social groups. In fact, until she learned of her illness, she was still planning social outings for her circle of friends. Darlene will be missed by her family, but they know she is at peace. Her strength that the family observed these last few years was done with grace and dignity. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared and supported her these last 3 years. A private Service will be held on Monday June 15th at Hope Lutheran Church, final resting place at Highland Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. Darlene's wishes were to have memorial donations made to Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee, KS. and St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Kansas City, KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes, (913) 438-6444)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.