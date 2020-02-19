|
Dallas Ivan Davis Dallas Ivan Davis, 90, passed to his eternal life on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Olathe, Kans., surrounded by his family. Dallas, affectionately known as "Papa" to his family, was born on January 8, 1930, to Hurley Ivan and Florence (Poli) Davis in Seymour, Iowa. After working with his dad on the farm, he left home to work on the railroad for a number of years. Dallas married Nona Baker on June 18, 1951, in Albert Lea, Minn. He later served in the US Army as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. Dallas and Nona raised two children, Dallas Wayne and Dawn, as he worked to provide for his family in Kansas City, Kans. As a member of UAW 1021, he retired from Delco in 1985 after 30 years of service. During his time at Delco, Dallas and Nona built a home remodeling and new home building company. He continued to build new homes in the Kansas City area after his retirement. Dallas was known for building top-quality homes, and had a reputation of telling a subcontractor to tear out a wall if it did not look perfectly plumb. Family was precious to Dallas and he was always willing to hold a baby, take a grandchild to a building project, or build a toy for a great-grandchild. His large hands could expertly wield a hammer or soothe a crying child. Christmas was a special time for Dallas. The Davis home, much to the delight of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was lit from foundation to rooftop with multi-colored lights during the holiday. And there was always room for a few more strings each following year. Dallas was bigger than life to his family and his friends. His heart held volumes of gratitude, love and sacrificegratitude for life's blessings large and smalllove for his family, his God and his countryand sacrifice to take care and serve others in spite of the odds. Dallas had a servant's heart. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dick, Bobby and Donnie. He is survived by his wife, Nona; son Dallas (Mylene) of Olsburg, Kans., daughter Dawn (John) Allen of Alva, Okla.; grandchildren Amy (Jason) Hawkins of Gardner, Kans.; and Joshua (Tabetha) Davis of Paola, Kans.; Dallas Davis Jr. of Lenexa, Kans.; and Patrick (Audrey) Allen and Barrett Allen, all of Purcell, Okla.; great-grandchildren Hannah and Jake Hawkins; Samantha Morrill; and Jordan, Aidan, Keegan and Courtney Davis. He is also survived by his sisters Betty (John) Sulser of Plano, Iowa, and Helen Irene (Harry) Butler of Tipton, Iowa; sister-in-law Patty Kozak of Lincoln, Neb.; brothers-in-law David (Linda) Baker and Paul Baker, all of Lincoln, Neb.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Continuing and supporting Alzheimer's research is invaluable; memorials in honor of D.I. may be made to the through Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Dallas will be laid to rest in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens immediately following the service. (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020